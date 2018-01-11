What’s Right With Schools: Frank Scott Bunnell High School “app” development

STRATFORD, Conn (WTNH) — At Frank Scott Bunnell High School in Stratford, AP mobile computer science principles class is a favorite among students.

It sounds complicated, but for Bunnell high schoolers and teenagers around the world, it may be the one class offering a subject most-aligned with the way they live.

The students are being taught to invent computer applications or “apps”.

“They are actually learning the meat of computer science,” said teacher Rachelle Pedersen.

Students like Hannah McLaughlin say the class offers a unique curriculum.

“You are also learning things that you don’t usually learn in any other class, like a math or a science – even though it has all those components. It’s really unique,” said McLaughlin.

“Using things like computers and tablets and phones for so many different purposes – this is a real chance for students to do something students never get a chance to do,” said Christopher Koch, Assistant Principal

It’s an opportunity for students like Dillon Rattray-Mattis to develop skills ahead of college.

“I’m working on an app for our food teacher – an app where teachers will be able to order food through him on an “app”,” said Rattray-Mattis.

Creating technology that affects and improves people’s lives.

“I think it’s really good because it makes it easier for teachers to get lunch, because they don’t have a lot of time anyway,” said Rattray-Mattis.