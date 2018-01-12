Arrest made in Naugatuck armed robbery

Jeffrey Stokarski (Naugatuck Police)

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have made an arrest Wednesday in an armed robbery that happened earlier this month at a Naugatuck gas station.

Police say on Wednesday, January 3rd, 43-year-old Jeffrey Stokarski displayed a handgun at the Cumberland Farms on North Main Street. He then allegedly stole cash and cigarettes from the store, before fleeing in a vehicle.

On January 10th, at around 9 a.m., Stokarski was arrested on an active arrest warrant. He was charged with robbery, threatening, larceny and breach of peace.

He was held on a $250,000 bond.

