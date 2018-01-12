Arrest made in Naugatuck armed robbery

Related Coverage Police search for man wanted in Naugatuck armed robbery

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have made an arrest Wednesday in an armed robbery that happened earlier this month at a Naugatuck gas station.

Police say on Wednesday, January 3rd, 43-year-old Jeffrey Stokarski displayed a handgun at the Cumberland Farms on North Main Street. He then allegedly stole cash and cigarettes from the store, before fleeing in a vehicle.

On January 10th, at around 9 a.m., Stokarski was arrested on an active arrest warrant. He was charged with robbery, threatening, larceny and breach of peace.

He was held on a $250,000 bond.