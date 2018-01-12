Baker Mayfield surprises, inspires West Haven students with visit

Related Coverage Walter Camp Alumni of Year Eddie George starring at Shubert in June

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–What a thrill it was on Friday for kids in the West Haven school system, as Walter Camp Player of the Year and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield made surprise stops at Carrigan Elementary and West Haven High.

Most of the kids were left speechless when Mayfield walked into their classrooms.

Mayfield signed every autograph, took every picture, and had fun hanging out with the kids. The Oklahoma quarterback and soon-to-be NFL draft pick talked to the kids about the importance of school, and overcoming adversity.

