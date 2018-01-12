Calvin Johnson, Eddie George among football stars brightening sick kids’ days

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The Walter Camp Football Weekend is more than just a celebration of the sport. The foundation makes it about community.

Nothing exemplifies that better than visiting area hospitals to spread smiles to kids battling illness. On Friday, some big names stopped by Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Walter Camp Man of the Year Calvin Johnson, who recently retired after nine Hall of Fame years with the Detroit Lions, paired up with Alumni President David Fulcher and ESPN’s John Anderson to spend some time with the kids.

Camp Alum of the Year Eddie George and the Denver Broncos cheerleaders also made some new friends.

