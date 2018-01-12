CVS to keep Aetna in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Aetna will be staying in Hartford, according to CVS officials on Friday.

CVS Health says they have no plans to relocate Aetna out of Hartford and view the city as the future location for the insurance business.

A $9.6 million incentive package to move Aetna’s headquarters from Connecticut to New York City has been revoked after CVS acquired the company.

CVS Health will also continue to be headquartered in Rhode Island.

