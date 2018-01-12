Drivers facing fog, scattered flooding across state

Related Coverage Lane on Route 8 in Seymour closed due to flooding

(WTNH)–Drivers across Connecticut faced flooding on Friday as pouring rains combined with melted snow made a mess of some of the state’s roads. Police and emergency crews have responded to issues all over.

Fog was also a major issue on Friday, as it made traveling even more difficult.

Authorities in Milford said the steady rain actually worked in their benefit, because it didn’t have time to pool. The concern heading into Saturday is freezing temperatures, which could create icy road conditions, and with it, accidents.