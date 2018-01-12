Emergency summit on Puerto Rican storm refugees to be held in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Some Connecticut Puerto Rican storm refugees are already in crisis.

Despite the fact that FEMA has extended the “Transitional Shelter Assistance” program through March 20, a number of recently arrived families here in Connecticut are being told they must return to the island even though their homes there have no roof, no sanitary conditions or electricity.

Related: Connecticut senators push tor Puerto Rico storm relief

The cases include families with children now enrolled in Connecticut schools, senior citizens and children with health issues.

An emergency summit to find help for these families is being held Friday at the “Welcoming Center” in Hartford, one of five centers around the state helping storm refugees.

Related Content: Senators Blumenthal, Murphy say Puerto Rico still in ‘deplorable’ shape, needs U.S. help

Hartford, with the state’s largest population of Puerto Rican Americans, also has the largest population of storm refugees.