Fieldbrook Foods announces nationwide ice cream recall

(WTNH)–A nationwide ice cream recall was announced on Friday. Fieldbrook Foods says that its orange cream and chocolate-covered vanilla ice cream bars may have listeria contamination. The ice cream was sold at chains like Kroger, Aldi, BJ’s, and Safeway, among other stores.

Best by dates on the ice cream packages affected range from January 1, 2018, to December 31, 2018.

You can get a full refund if you bought any of these products.

