Lane on Route 8 in Seymour closed due to flooding

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH)–A lane on Route 8 south in Seymour has been closed because of flooding. The left lane between exits 22 and 20 was closed as of 5:30 p.m.

Traffic was still passing in the right lane. Workers from the Department of Transportation were on the scene trying to clear the lane. A photo tweeted out by Connecticut State Police shows a worker in almost knee-deep water.

#cttraffic: Rt8 south between x22-20 in Seymour area has Left lane closed due to flooding. Traffic passing in right lane currently. DOT is on scene assisting. #slowdown #moveoverlaw pic.twitter.com/Zi7GkWMcfF — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 12, 2018

