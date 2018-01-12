Lane on Route 8 in Seymour closed due to flooding

By Published:

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH)–A lane on Route 8 south in Seymour has been closed because of flooding. The left lane between exits 22 and 20 was closed as of 5:30 p.m.

Traffic was still passing in the right lane. Workers from the Department of Transportation were on the scene trying to clear the lane. A photo tweeted out by Connecticut State Police shows a worker in almost knee-deep water.

