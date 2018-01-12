Malloy flies Haitian flag over governor’s residence

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Governor Dannel Malloy is flying a Haitian flag at his home in Hartford, a sign that he’s in solidarity with Haitian-Americans, and immigrants from other countries.

This comes in the wake of a firestorm over President Donald Trump‘s comments Thursday, slamming immigrants from “s***hole countries.”

“We should celebrate the diversity in our country, not denigrate and shame it,” Malloy said.

The Haitian flag was also flown at Hartford City Hall.

President Trump is denying that he made those comments, which many are denouncing as racist. During a White House event on Friday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, President Trump ignored questions about the incident.

Multiple sources told ABC News that the president was angry when he learned the deal would include protections for immigrants from African countries and Haiti, reportedly saying, “Why are we having all these people from s***hole countries come here?”

The one Democrat in that oval office meeting confirmed the reports earlier on Friday.

“He used those words. I understand how powerful they are. I cannot believe that in the history of the White House, in that oval office, any president has ever spoken words that I personally heard our president speak yesterday,” said Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois.

Trump on Twitter said Friday, “The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used.”