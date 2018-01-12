Man gets prison time for providing fatal dose of drugs

By Published:

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for selling a woman the fentanyl that led to her overdose death in 2016.

Federal prosecutors say 35-year-old George Kinney, of Plainfield, was also sentenced Thursday to three years of probation after pleading guilty in October to possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, heroin and fentanyl.

Police responded to a Plainfield hotel in August 2016 where they found the 38-year-old woman dead.

The investigation found that Kinney had provided the drugs to the victim and her boyfriend. When he was arrested last May, police found bags containing heroin and fentanyl in his pickup truck that had identical labeling to the bags found in the victim’s hotel room.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s