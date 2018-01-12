Man gets prison time for providing fatal dose of drugs

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for selling a woman the fentanyl that led to her overdose death in 2016.

Federal prosecutors say 35-year-old George Kinney, of Plainfield, was also sentenced Thursday to three years of probation after pleading guilty in October to possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, heroin and fentanyl.

Police responded to a Plainfield hotel in August 2016 where they found the 38-year-old woman dead.

The investigation found that Kinney had provided the drugs to the victim and her boyfriend. When he was arrested last May, police found bags containing heroin and fentanyl in his pickup truck that had identical labeling to the bags found in the victim’s hotel room.

