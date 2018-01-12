Middletown student posts explicit message involving confederate flag

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)–Extra security will be on hand at Middletown High School next week after a student posted a controversial message on social media. Michael Conner, the school’s superintendent, said a teen boy posted an explicit message that was derogatory involving a confederate flag.

Police said the student walked around the parking lot with the flag, though the school superintendent disputes that.

Police said no arrest was made, because it is considered free speech.

Conner said a staff meeting was held at the high school, and student leaders joined to talk about it. The school would not comment on whether or not disciplinary action would be taken against the student.

Conner sent a letter to Middletown parents and students regarding the incident, which you can read here.