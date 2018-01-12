Police investigate murder at New Haven gas station

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating a homicide after a 35-year-old man was fatally shot at a gas station, early Friday morning.

Police say at around 3:08 a.m., officers were alerted to gunfire in the area of Whalley Avenue at Fitch Street.

Upon arrival, police found that Kenneth Cooper, formerly of New Haven but recently Waterbury, had been shot outside the entrance to the Exxon Gas Station convenience store, at 775 Whalley Avenue.

Police say a woman he was with drove Cooper to the hospital, where he died shortly later.

Police say neither Cooper nor the woman were associated with the gas station or store.

Officers located the crime scene and it was processed by detectives. Police say they are following strong leads but still ask for the public’s help. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact police at 203-946-6304.