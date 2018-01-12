Police investigate report of suspicious women at Hamden bus stop

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Hamden Police are investigating after a child was allegedly approached by a suspicious woman while walking to her bus stop on Thursday morning.

Police say officers responded to the Spring Glen School, at 1908 Whitney Avenue, on the report of suspicious activity.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the principal and the 10-year-old student involved in the incident. The student told them that as she walking from her home on Putnam Avenue to the bus stop at the corner of Putnam Avenue and Clifford Street, she was approached by a woman in a car.

The woman, who was driving a “small sedan,” allegedly asked the child if she wanted a ride. The woman was described as having short hair and a “sweet voice.”

A further investigation also revealed that four weeks earlier, the student was approached by a woman who was driving a white van. That woman also asked if she wanted a ride at the same bus stop.

Police say the 10-year-old girl could not identify or further describe the two women.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at (203) 230-4040.