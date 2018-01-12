Progress of Connecticut man preparing to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro

(WTNH) — Connecticut man Lew Nescott Jr. talks about his progress in preparations to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to benefit the SARAH Foundation.

Lew Nescott Jr. has been training with students at Quinnipiac University to prepare for his Mount Kilimanjaro climb in February. Lew has been working with Quinnipiac’s bio-mechanic sport’s lab since the end of November 2017.

Lew has been climbing since 2001, and while he says parts of the training have been challenging, he feels ready. The exercises at Quinnipiac are designed to expand Lew’s lung capacity.

Lew says if he makes it to the top of the mountain, he hold up a banner representing the SARAH Foundation.

The climb will raise money for the foundation, which helps give people with differing abilities independence.

The President of the SARAH Foundation Board of Directors, C.J. Griffith, says all of the proceeds raised will go right to the SARAH endowment; none of the money will go towards operating costs.

