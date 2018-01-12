Sally’s Apizza lovers may not have to worry, despite sale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Change is coming to a Wooster Street landmark. The sale of Sally’s Apizza, which has been a New Haven landmark since 1938, could change pizza culture in the Elm City.

“Sally’s is one of the most renowned pizzerias in the world. So the selling of Sally’s to us pizza lovers is very scary. It was unknown what would happen. I mean we can’t imagine Wooster Street without Sally’s,” said Colin Caplan.

Who bought Sally’s is a question that hasn’t been answered.

“Sally’s is being sold to a group of people who are also Sally’s lovers. They’re unknown as of yet, they’re people who are from we believe Pennsylvania,” Caplan said. “We understand they love pizza, they love Sally’s their concept as far as we know is to make Sally’s huge to make it around the world, to expand it.”

Colin says however, that Sally’s lovers shouldn’t worry too much, because the original family will still be around.

“The Sally’s that we all love and know in New Haven will remain the same. At least it’ll be run the same. Bobby and Ricky, the two brothers, sons of Sally’s they’re staying on, all the guys in the kitchen, on the floor, they’re all going to stay,” Caplan said.

News about the new owners is expected within the next two months.

Patrons will have to wait and see how it goes, and enjoy the old Sally’s while we still can.