Suffield man arrested on animal cruelty charges

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Suffield man was arrested on animal cruelty charges last week for allegedly not adequately caring for his horses.

Police say 56-year-old Robert Sumner was arrested after an investigation into concerns of whether three horses, located on the property of 669 South Street,were being adequately cared for.

According to police, further investigation over 22 spot check inspections conducted, revealed that the horses did not have sufficient, if any, food. Additionally, water was also not provided or was frozen over and not accessible for consumption.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Sumner was arrested for animal cruelty but released on a written promise to appear.

Police say Animal Control Officers continue to monitor the horses’ well being and are coordinating with other agencies to ensure that they are cared for.

Police say there are also ongoing blight and safety concerns relating to Sumner’s use of the property.

