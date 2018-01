(WTNH)–A nice moment for UConn guard Jalen Adams, as the senior scored his 1,000th career point in a win over UCF on Wednesday night.

Adams said he didn’t score 1,000 points in high school, so reaching the milestone at UConn was pretty sweet.

“It means a lot, this is my first time scoring 1,000 points, so it’s a big moment for me, and I’m just happy that I could do it here at UConn,” Adams said.

The Huskies are back in action on Saturday, as they face Tulane in New Orleans at 1 p.m.