Walter Camp Foundation to honor two Idaho brothers

(WTNH) — The Walter Camp Foundation in New Haven is busy getting ready for their American Hero Awards Ceremony. An Idaho boy will be among the recipients for his incredible bond with his younger brother.

Noah Aldrich, 8 years old, made national headlines after competing in more than a dozen youth triathlons with his younger brother Lucas. Lucas Aldrich, 6 years old, has a rare brain malformation and is confined to a wheelchair.

Noah did not want his brother to miss out on any fun, so he pushed and pulled Lucas in his wheelchair during the triathlons.

The boys’ father Brian Aldrich says the bond between the brothers makes him proud. Brian says he sees the same closeness between Noah and Lucas as he has with his own brother. The love between Lucas and Noah is inspiring to everyone who has heard their story.

Past President of Walter Camp Rob Kauffman says the compassion the two brothers share made Noah the perfect candidates for the American Hero Award. Rob says it is the whole family that is being honored.

Noah will receive the award at a special ceremony on Saturday, January 13th.

