Wellness trends for 2018

(WTNH) — If you are trying to figure out how to be a better you in 2018, there are steps you can take right in your own home. Healthy Lifestyle Writer and Motivational Speaker Caryn Sullivan has this year’s wellness trends.
● Self-Care is the Norm (journal or small self-care item)
-Taking care of yourself isn’t just a luxury it’s a necessity – think everyday health rituals
-Designate a few minutes of me time: write in a journal, draw, take a warm bubble bath weekly, set up a ritual to reflect and set up an affirmation/inspiration for the day.
● Turn Down the Tech
-Tech helps connect, but studies show it increases stress levels and anxiety. :
-how do we change our relationship with technology: tools like the Moment App allows you to set a limit to how many times you check your phone. The Forest app plants a tree for a certain amount of time that you are off your phone.
-In-person Circles: We will see more social clubs for women, millennials.
● Set family screen time limits, recommit to book
-Create your own group of like-minded individuals for culture dates.
-Natural Beauty Front and Center and going Mainstream
-The cosmetics industry is not strongly regulated so companies can include products that are potentially toxic and linked to various diseases.
– Big corporations like Target and Unilever are changing their policies – ingredient transparency by 2020, this will motivate other companies to change their ingredients.
● Learn about what is in your products.
-Try the Environmental Working Group’s Healthy Living app/Skin Deep database.
-Find simple DIY products to make. I use coconut oil for everything.
-Move over turmeric, we’re starting to hear more about moringa: perfect for making smoothies.