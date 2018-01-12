Wellness trends for 2018

(WTNH) — If you are trying to figure out how to be a better you in 2018, there are steps you can take right in your own home. Healthy Lifestyle Writer and Motivational Speaker Caryn Sullivan has this year’s wellness trends.

● Self-Care is the Norm (journal or small self-care item)

-Taking care of yourself isn’t just a luxury it’s a necessity – think everyday health rituals

-Designate a few minutes of me time: write in a journal, draw, take a warm bubble bath weekly, set up a ritual to reflect and set up an affirmation/inspiration for the day.

● Turn Down the Tech

-Tech helps connect, but studies show it increases stress levels and anxiety. :

-how do we change our relationship with technology: tools like the Moment App allows you to set a limit to how many times you check your phone. The Forest app plants a tree for a certain amount of time that you are off your phone.

-In-person Circles: We will see more social clubs for women, millennials.

● Set family screen time limits, recommit to book

-Create your own group of like-minded individuals for culture dates.

-Natural Beauty Front and Center and going Mainstream

-The cosmetics industry is not strongly regulated so companies can include products that are potentially toxic and linked to various diseases.

– Big corporations like Target and Unilever are changing their policies – ingredient transparency by 2020, this will motivate other companies to change their ingredients.

● Learn about what is in your products.

-Try the Environmental Working Group’s Healthy Living app/Skin Deep database.

-Find simple DIY products to make. I use coconut oil for everything.

-Move over turmeric, we’re starting to hear more about moringa: perfect for making smoothies.