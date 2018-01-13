Cheshire woman to help California mudslide victims

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH)–The search is underway to find seven people still missing after this week’s deadly mudslides in Southern California. Rivers of mud and boulders have flooded neighborhoods in and around the town of Montecito.

At least 18 people have died, and that number is expected to rise. Many people are without power or running water. The American Red Cross is helping many of those families, and one Connecticut woman is getting ready to travel across the country to join in the effort.

Stephanie Archangelo will be leaving her family behind to head towards devastation, all to help people she’s never met. It’s not the first time she’s answered the call to help.

Archangelo has been with the Red Cross for three years, responding to disasters like Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and the flooding in Baton Rouge back in 2016.

This time around, she will be on the ground to help coordinate efforts with community groups and Red Cross partners.

“I’ve been seeing the reports of people watching the car just wash away with the mud, so it’s fast moving, it’s different and the clean up process as well, so I’m happy to be out there and to serve and see how the Red Cross responds to this type of disaster,” Archangelo said.

It’s certainly been a tough few weeks for Southern California neighborhoods, first dealing with the state’s largest wildfire and now mudslides. About 10,000 people are under mandatory evacuation orders. At least 65 homes have been destroyed, and hundreds damaged.