NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) –Getting kids out off of the urban streets and to the great outdoors, that’s the mission behind the free Cops and Bobbers event.

Craig Mergins, the chair of the Hartford Parks and Recreation Commission and Sergeant Steven Austin from Hartford Police joined Good Morning Connecticut to talk about this unique event.

Grants given by the fund and the recreational boating and fishing foundation made it possible for the event to be free for all participants.