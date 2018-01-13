Drug arrest made in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Friday afternoon at approximately 2:28 P.M., members of the Plainfield Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop on a white Chevrolet Cavalier in the area of Main Street, Moosup. During the course of the traffic stop, the operator, 36-year-old Jonathan J. Saucier of Putnam, was asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle. Saucier, who appeared nervous, admitted to have illegal substances within his vehicle and upon search officers located narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and a small amount of marijuana within of the vehicle.

Saucier was placed under arrest and transported to the Plainfield Police Department without further incident.

As a result of the motor vehicle stop, Saucier was charged with Possession of Narcotics, Possession of Narcotics Without Original Container, Possession of Narcotics Within 1500 Feet of a School, Possession of < ½ ounce Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Operating a Motor Vehicle without Minimum Insurance Requirements, and Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle.

Saucier was later released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and set to appear at the Danielson Superior Court on January 29.

