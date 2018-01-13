Firefighters battled structure fire in Ledyard

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews battled a structure fire in Ledyard Saturday night.
The Ledyard Fire Company reported around 8 p.m. that multiple companies were at a structure fire on the 200 block of Iron Street.
Fire officials told News 8 the fire is at a two-story home.
Authorities reported crews cleared from the scene around 10:50 p.m. Saturday.
There is no word on the cause of this fire or if anyone was injured.
No further details are available at this time.
This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.