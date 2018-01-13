Group wants more Latino representation in Connecticut politics

By Published:

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Work is being done to strengthen the Latino representation in Connecticut. The second Latino Leadership Academy was held on Saturday at the Meriden Library. Applicants received training on policy, grassroot efforts and campaigning.

Leaders say the time has come for a Latino to hold a constitutional office position here in Connecticut.

“May it be governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, treasurer, or secretary of the state, one of those positions needs to be a Latino because we have been here for many years, and we are not going anywhere,” said Norma Rodriguez-Reyes of the Connecticut Hispanic Democratic Caucus.

Today’s leadership academy was sponsored by the Connecticut delegation, including Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy.

