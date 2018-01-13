False alert about “incoming ballistic missile” sent to Hawaiians

Hawaiians woke up to emergency alerts on their phones today about an imminent ballistic missile attack which they later learned was a false alarm.

The emergency alert was sent to people’s mobile phones in Hawaii at about 8:08 a.m. local time with the startling words, “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.”

A spokesman for the U.S. Pacific Command, Dave Benham, told ABC News in a statement that no ballistic missile threat to Hawaii was detected.

LATEST: USPACOM says they have “detected no ballistic missile threat to Hawaii. Earlier message was sent in error. State of Hawaii will send out a correction message as soon as possible.” pic.twitter.com/oIwb5LotmJ — ABC News (@ABC) January 13, 2018

“Earlier message was sent in error. State of Hawaii will send out a correction message as soon as possible,” Benham said.

When asked for comment on the emergency alert, a spokesperson for the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement to ABC News, “We see absolutely nothing from NORAD in terms of a missile warning and refer you to the state of Hawaii.”

MORE: Hawaii senator @maziehirono tweets that “today’s alert was a false alarm,” and the cause is now being looked into, and will “make sure it never happens again.” https://t.co/c4Ryevfp5J pic.twitter.com/m3oBfsb2mC — ABC News (@ABC) January 13, 2018

Shortly after, a spokesman for the U.S. Pacific Command, Dave Benham, told ABC News in a statement that no ballistic missile threat to Hawaii was detected.

“Earlier message was sent in error. State of Hawaii will send out a correction message as soon as possible,” Benham said.

Correction messages were later sent out to mobile phones in Hawaii and were broadcast on television via a scrolling red banner that read in part, “There is no missile threat or danger to the State of Hawaii.”

Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii wrote on Twitter that this morning’s false alert was “based on human error.”

“What happened today is totally inexcusable. The whole state was terrified. There needs to be tough and quick accountability and a fixed process,” Schatz wrote in a subsequent tweet.

There is no missile threat. It was a false alarm based on a human error. There is nothing more important to Hawai‘i than professionalizing and fool-proofing this process. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 13, 2018

AGAIN FALSE ALARM. What happened today is totally inexcusable. The whole state was terrified. There needs to be tough and quick accountability and a fixed process. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 13, 2018

The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission meanwhile tweeted that the FCC is launching an investigation into how the false emergency alert was sent.

The @FCC is launching a full investigation into the false emergency alert that was sent to residents of Hawaii. — Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) January 13, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Diane Cluxton, who lives on the Big Island, said she was grocery shopping with her husband when she received the false alert this morning.

“My husband got it at the same time and then all of a sudden you heard all these “What?” throughout the store, because everybody was receiving it all at the same time,” Cluxton told ABC News. “One person actually sought shelter in a doorway waiting for some other notification, so it definitely looked like everybody received the alert.”

Cluxton said some people in the store eventually received a second alert on their phone saying it was a false alarm.

ABC News’ Kateri Jochum contributed to this report.