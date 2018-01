WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)–Crews responded to a jackknifed tractor trailer in Windsor Locks on Saturday morning. The accident happened on Interstate 91 northbound by Exit 145. Fuel spilled from the tractor trailer, so the area had to be sanded.

It caused lengthy delays for some drivers in that area of the highway.

The two left lanes were closed for some time, but have since reopened.

No one was injured in the crash.

DEEP and Department of Transportation officials responded to the crash.