Man charged with murder in shooting at New Haven gas station

(WTNH)– New Haven police have made an arrest in connection with a murder at a gas station on Whalley Avenue on Friday.

31-year-old Joshua Council, of New Haven, was arrested and charged with the shooting murder of 35-year-old Kenneth Cooper.

Officers were alerted by ShotSpotter to gunfire in the area of Whalley Avenue at Fitch Street at around 3 a.m. Friday. They found Cooper, formerly of New Haven and recently of Waterbury, had been shot outside the entrance to the Exxon gas station on Whalley.

A woman he was with drove Cooper to the hospital, where he died shortly thereafter.

Neither the victim or the woman he was with were associated with the Exxon Station or the convenience store.

Council was apprehended near his house on Saturday without incident. He is a convicted felon and a parolee.

He’s being charged with murder, as well as criminal possession of a pistol without a permit and violation of probation. He is being held on $1 million bond.