Man charged with murder in shooting at New Haven gas station

By Published: Updated:
This picture was taken at by News 8 photographer Joe D'addese at Exxon gas station on Whalley Avenue on January 12, 2018.

(WTNH)– New Haven  police have made an arrest in connection with a murder at a gas station on Whalley Avenue on Friday.

31-year-old Joshua Council, of New Haven, was arrested and charged with the shooting murder of 35-year-old Kenneth Cooper.

Officers were alerted by ShotSpotter to gunfire in the area of Whalley Avenue at Fitch Street at around 3 a.m. Friday. They found Cooper, formerly of New Haven and recently of Waterbury, had been shot outside the entrance to the Exxon gas station on Whalley.

A woman he was with drove Cooper to the hospital, where he died shortly thereafter.

Neither the victim or the woman he was with were associated with the Exxon Station or the convenience store.

Original Story: Police investigate murder at New Haven gas station

Council was apprehended near his house on Saturday without incident. He is a convicted felon and a parolee.

He’s being charged with murder, as well as criminal possession of a pistol without a permit and violation of probation. He is being held on $1 million bond.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s