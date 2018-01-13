“Massive ice jam” causes flooding, evacuations in Kent

KENT, Conn. (WTNH)–A “massive ice jam” in the Housatonic River has caused major flooding problems in Kent.

Route 7 is closed in both directions due to the river overflowing. The road is closed approximately a half-mile south of the center of Kent, between Route 341 and Bulls Bridge Road.

Evacuations were also underway from the center of Kent to Bull’s Bridge. The Kent is Emergency Operations Center is open, and a shelter is being opened at the Kent Nutrition Center, according to Kent First Selectman Bruce Adams.

The flooding is being caused by a “massive ice jam” in the river, which is causing water to divert from its original course. State Representative Brian M. Ohler, tweeted out the following pictures on Saturday afternoon:

#Breaking Route 7 is closed in both directions approximately 1/2 mile south of the center of Kent. A massive ice jam is preventing the Housatonic River from flowing its original course. Emergency crews are on scene. @WFSBnews @WTNH @NBCConnecticut @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/fLXjAVg1CZ — Rep. Brian M. Ohler (@BrianOhler) January 13, 2018

Cleanup crews arrived at the affected area of Route 7 around 3:55 p.m.

Ohler tweeted this picture of the hockey rink on Saturday:

Kent School Hockey Rink surrounded by rising flood waters from the Housatonic River. Localized evacuations are ongoing. Fire/EMS/EMD/CSP are coordinating efforts. pic.twitter.com/j3lJe99sJT — Rep. Brian M. Ohler (@BrianOhler) January 13, 2018

The Housatonic River stands still as rising water moves into the town center. pic.twitter.com/pjXNu1PNrg — Rep. Brian M. Ohler (@BrianOhler) January 13, 2018

The town has not yet requested state assistance.

