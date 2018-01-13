Officer fires weapon during pursuit of suspect

Middletown Police (file).

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – The search for suspects has been called off early Saturday morning after a late Friday night crash when a car was reportedly stolen in Middletown and crashed into Rocky Hill.

Middletown Police reported the vehicle crashed in the area of West St. and I-91.

Rocky Hill officers responded to the location to assist with locating the occupants which fled the scene.

During the foot pursuit a Middletown officer discharged his firearm.

Officers from the State Police, Wethersfield, Cromwell and Newington Police departments assisted with the search of the suspects.

Inspectors from the State’s attorney’s office, Middletown and Rocky Hill police detective divisions are processing the scene.

Any information involving this incident please contact the Middletown Police department or the Rocky Hill Police Detective division.

West St. between Capitol Blvd and I-91 will be shut down for a couple of hours while the scene is processed.

