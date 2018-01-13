Hartford teenager accused of stabbing brother to death

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) –A teenager in Hartford is accused of stabbing his brother to death. Police found 21-year-old Jiram Ortiz with a puncture stab wound to the chest after responding to a home on Main Street at around 12:50 a.m. Saturday.

Ortiz was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The teenager, whose name was not released, was taken into custody and is being charged with murder. There was no immediate word as to what led up to the stabbing, but police said the scene included the area outside the house, as well as inside the house.

Hartford police and Major Crimes are investigating this incident.

