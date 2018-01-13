Route 70 in Cheshire closed due to icy conditions

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Icy conditions due to groundwater has closed Route 70 in Cheshire Saturday night.

The Cheshire Police Department says Route 70 is closed from Marion Rd. to Winslow Rd. The road closure is because of icy conditions caused by groundwater.

Officials say the icy conditions caused one car to crash into a utility pole. They say there were no injuries.

Authorities say repairs are needed on the roadway and it will be closed overnight into Sunday.

There is no word when the road will be reopened.

