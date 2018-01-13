Stars out for Walter Camp dinner in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–It was a big night in the Elm City if you like college football. The nation’s oldest All-American team, the Walter Camp All Americans, being honored today to put a cap on the foundation’s three-day weekend.

They rolled out the red carpet for some of the biggest names in college football, and invited some youth football players to take it all in as well.

Baker Mayfield, the Walter Camp Player of the year, Man of the year Calvin Johnson, and Eddie George were on hand for the dinner. John Pierson caught up with Distinguished American Lee Corso.

Tony Dorsett, Connecticut player of the year Erv Phillips were there. As always, a real star-studded affair.

News 8 asked Mayfield what this week has meant to him and what he would say to future players invited to come to New Haven.

“There should be no hesitation to go, I had Bob Stoops and past guys from Oklahoma tell me it was the best banquet you could possibly go to so for me it was a no brainer,” Mayfield said. “It’s an honor not just to be around the greats in the past but even the young guys that are coming up now and then to be a role model in the community and keep that up and do it with these guys, it makes you feel good.”

Miami head coach Mark Richt spoke about what it meant to win National Coach of the Year.

“I’ve never had that type of honor before, a few conference coach of the year but never on a national level like that so it means a lot to me.”

Handsome Dan also made an appearance. It’s one of the best nights in College football..

