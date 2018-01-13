Shooting, stabbing victims found on same scene in Hartford

Related Coverage Hartford teenager accused of stabbing brother to death

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– On Saturday morning, Hartford Police responded to 768 Maple Avenue on a serious assault complaint.

Upon arrival officers found two victims. One was a 33-year-old man suffering from a gun shot wound to the buttocks, and a 38-year-old man who sustained a stab wound to the neck.

A crime scene was immediately established on Maple Avenue and Otis Street.

Both victims were transported to Hartford Hospital and are currently in stable condition.

VRT detectives responded to scene and assumed the investigation.