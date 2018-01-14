Congressional delegation trains Latinos to be advocates

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Latinos are learning firsthand from the state’s congressional delegation about government and how the advocacy process works.

Seventeen residents were selected to participate in second Latino Leadership Academy, organized by the delegation and the Connecticut Hispanic Democratic Caucus. Training sessions will focus on public policy, campaigning, grassroots advocacy, social media and issues affecting Latino families.

The first session was Saturday at the Meriden Library.

Sen. Chris Murphy and the CHDC first launched the academy in the fall of 2016 and trained 18 people.

Murphy says the program helps provide advocates with the “tools and support they need to make a difference.”

Participants are selected through a competitive application process. Preference went to applicants without any formal political experience. Age, gender and geographical diversity were also considered.

