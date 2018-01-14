Horse dies after being trapped in mud in Killingly

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — A horse has died after being trapped in mud and water in Killingly late Sunday afternoon.

According to the South Killingly Fire Department, a horse was heavily stuck in mud and water on Geer Road.

Officials say crews from South Killingly, Danielson, Sterling, Williamsville and KB Ambulance responded to the scene to assist with rescue efforts.

Around 5 p.m., officials confirmed that the scene was cleared and resuscitation efforts on the horse were unsuccessful.

It is not known how the horse ended up getting stuck.

