FD: 1 dog dead after fire in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire in Glastonbury late Sunday afternoon.

Officials say crews from Bolton, Hebron, Manchester and Marlborough were requested as mutual aid for a structure fire on Heritage Drive.

Fire crews have confirmed to News 8 that a dog died in the fire and that Animal Control is on the scene.

No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Officials did not say if anyone inside of the building when the blaze broke out.

The fires is being investigated by the Glastonbury Fire Marshal and the Connecticut’s State Fire Marshal’s office.

