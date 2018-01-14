Gas station in Hamden robbed at gunpoint

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police are searching for the suspect who allegedly robbed a gas station on Saturday morning.

According to Hamden police, officers responded to the Shell gas station at 3050 Whitney Avenue around 6 a.m. Saturday following a report of an armed robbery.

Police say an investigation revealed that an individual, described as a man with a “Spanish accent” and wearing a gray shirt, entered the store wielding a firearm.

The individual allegedly jumped over the counter while demanding money from the cash register. Police say he stole an undisclosed amount of money and two packs of cigarettes before fleeing on foot toward Home Place.

He was last observed inside of a “small, dark-colored sedan” traveling southbound on Whitney Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4040.