PD: Hamden man assaulted and robbed by 4 others

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden man is recovering after an incident on Friday evening.

At approximately 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Hamden police responded to the report of a robbery in the Warner Street area.

Police say an investigation revealed that the victim was first observed making a purchase with a $100 bill at a local service station. He was then approached by an individual who asked him if he wanted to purchase marijuana. The victim allegedly agreed and entered a motor vehicle, which contained 4 passengers.

According to officials, the victim was driven to Warner Street, at which time he was “pistol whipped” and his wallet was stolen. The victim, in an attempt to escape, “jumped out of the moving car.” He sustained a broken ankle and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The four individuals were described as males in their teens to early 20’s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4040.

