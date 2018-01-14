Incorporating Pantone’s color of the year

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Brightening up your beauty routine with Pantone’s color of the year. Brittney Levine style and trend expert here to talk about ultra violet and how to incorporate the color into your beauty routine.

Tip #1:
Brighten up your beauty routine this year while taking care of your locks:
With cult favorite It’s a 10 Haircare’s Miracle Silk Express Leave In Conditioner your hair will feel softer than ever. Just spray on and comb through wet or dry hair for noticeably strands from root to tip. The result is stronger, longer, shinier locks that respond better to styling and environmental challenges like humidity or dryness.
Purchasing: $15.42 for the 2oz bottle available at itsa10haircare.com

Tip #2:
Swipe on a statement violet eyeliner or shadow:
Enhance the color and shape of your eye with this light-diffusing, highly-pigmented pressed eye shadow. jane iredale’s PurePressed® Eye Shadow is easily blended, it glides on wet or dry and stays crease-free. Safe for sensitive eyes.
Purchasing: $22 at janeiredale.com

Tip #3:
Reach for purple-toned hair product to brighten your locks:
Pink Lemonade & Coconut Super Antioxidant & Texture Beautifier Curl Boosting Sherbet
· Curl enhancing delight to define, shape and transform your curls while adding long-lasting shine
· Infused with Lavender, Rosemary and Thyme to promote hair growth and boost curls while fighting frizz
· Affordable sold exclusively in Walmart or on TheManeChoice.com

Purchasing: $17.99 at themanechoice.com

Tip #4:
Brighten up your bathroom with ultra violet accents
Your gums will thank you after using this ultra soft toothbrush as it offers unparalleled gentleness and efficiency

Purchasing: $6.95 at curaprox.com

