Life Star responds to serious crash in Winsted

WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH) — Life Star was called to the scene of a serious crash in Winsted Sunday night.

According to Chief of Police William Fitzgerald, one car crashed into a large rock on Torrington Road in front of the DMV offices in Winsted.

Authorities called Life Star to the scene of the crash.

Police say the driver is in serious condition.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, Torrington Road is closed from New Street to Pinewoods Road due to this crash.

There is no word on what caused this accident.

No further details are available at this time.

