Montville police investigate home invasion

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities responded to a Montville home on Pequot Avenue following a home invasion Sunday night.

Montville Police Department responded to a report of a home invasion on Pequot Avenue. They say the suspect is at large

Officials say they are actively investigating and searching for the suspect.

At this time there are no reported injuries.

No further details are available at this time.

