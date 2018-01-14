Multiple events held in New Haven for MLK Day

Related Coverage All the ways you can make a difference this MLK Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Those looking to honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday can do so right in the Elm City!

Below are some of the events taking place in New Haven:

22nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Legacy of Environmental and Social Justice 2018

The Yale Peabody Museum will open its doors for the 22nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy of Environmental and Social Justice event on Sunday and Monday. The event will feature performances, community open mics, and more! Admission to the event is free.

New Haven Museum storytelling

On Monday, the New Haven Museum will host storytelling and other activities to honor Dr. King. Storytelling sessions will take place at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. Admission to the storytelling is free.

Ahead of the holiday, Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy released a statement on Dr. King, which read:

In the United States, we recognize Dr. Martin Luther King as perhaps the nation’s leading civil rights champion – advocating for a society that guarantees equality, justice, and freedom for all. But what we also must recognize is that he understood that civil rights was merely the beginning of a discussion that needed to be had in this country on social and economic justice. We cannot sit back on a day like this and celebrate the victories that we’ve had in the past – we have to understand that much work remains to be done if we’re to be the society that Dr. King thought we could and should be. Particularly at this turbulent moment in our nation’s history, we cannot forget that the fight for equal opportunity, equal justice, and an equal voice in our democracy never ends.”