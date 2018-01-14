New Canaan 10-year-old boy dies suddenly

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 10-year-old boy in New Canaan reportedly died suddenly Sunday morning.

New Canaan Public Schools (NCPS) Superintendent, Dr. Bryan Luizzi, sent an email Sunday to the school district saying that fourth grader, 10-year-old Nico Mallozzi, passed away unexpectedly.

“Nico was a wonderful, friendly child, known throughout West as the voice of the afternoon announcements that concluded each day,” said Dr. Luizzi. “He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered.”

In the email Dr. Luizzi welcomed students and staff to join the district at West School Monday morning from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.,”to be together in love and support”.

Mallozzi was a player for the hockey club Connecticut Roughriders located in Norwalk.

The organization posted a statement on their website sharing the news of his passing:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mallozzi family right now. It is a very sad day for all of us, Nico was a great kid with a great smile and he will be missed greatly. We will never forget you, Nico.”

The cause of Mallozzi’s passing is unknown at this time.