New Canaan 10-year-old boy dies suddenly

By Published: Updated:

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 10-year-old boy in New Canaan reportedly died suddenly Sunday morning.

New Canaan Public Schools (NCPS) Superintendent, Dr. Bryan Luizzi, sent an email Sunday to the school district saying that fourth grader, 10-year-old Nico Mallozzi, passed away unexpectedly.

“Nico was a wonderful, friendly child, known throughout West as the voice of the afternoon announcements that concluded each day,” said Dr. Luizzi. “He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered.”

In the email Dr. Luizzi welcomed students and staff to join the district at West School Monday morning from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.,”to be together in love and support”.

Mallozzi was a player for the hockey club Connecticut Roughriders located in Norwalk.

The organization posted a statement on their website sharing the news of his passing:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mallozzi family right now. It is a very sad day for all of us, Nico was a great kid with a great smile and he will be missed greatly. We will never forget you, Nico.”

The cause of Mallozzi’s passing is unknown at this time.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s