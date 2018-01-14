Report: New Haven boxer Luis Rosa Jr. passes away

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A rising star in the boxing community who also lived in New Haven has passed away.

On Sunday morning, Joseph Rodriguez, President of the Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven, announced Luis Rosa Jr.’s passing in a statement from the organization.

The statement read:

Today, we are a community in mourning. We have lost a talented young man, un orgullo boricua, Luis “KO” Rosa. Luis was a rising star who was often seen jogging with pride on Grand Avenue or standing tall in the middle of the ring. He was a familiar face to so many in our New Haven community and beyond. On behalf of our PRU Board of Directors and larger community, I extend our deepest sympathy and support to the family.”

Rosa Jr. (23-1, 11 KO), a 26-year-old Puerto Rican native and featherweight fighter, took on Yuandale Evans (20-1, 14 KO) back in November for the WBC Intercontinental Championship. Rosa Jr. lost in a split decision.

The cause of Rosa Jr.’s death is not yet known.