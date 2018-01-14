Ready for retirement

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Retirement may seem far off but it’s never early to start saving. Chuck Cumello, president and CEO of Essex Financial stopped by the station to explain how to make it easier.

Essex Financial, a financial planning and wealth management firm with more than $3.3 billion in assets under management or administration, today released the findings of a new survey of Connecticut residents to gauge their sentiments and preparedness around retirement income planning.

“Whether you’ve just started saving or you’re already starting this next phase of your life, proper planning is crucial to being financially ready to face the expected and unexpected in your retirement.”

The survey, which polled Connecticut residents with at least $250,000 in assets, not including their primary home, found that more than half (58%) of respondents do not believe, or are unsure, that social security will be an available resource for their retirement income plans.

Furthermore, the survey results also point to rising healthcare costs as a prominent concern among those planning for retirement. To this end, more than one-in-three respondents (37%) note that their greatest fear when thinking about their retirement savings is the cost of medical and long-term care, followed by not having enough in savings to maintain their lifestyle and outliving their savings (each 27%). Only one-in-ten respondents cite tapping into their retirement savings as their primary planning concern.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s