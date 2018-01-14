Route 7 in Kent remains closed following “massive ice jam”

By Published: Updated:

KENT, Conn. (WTNH) — A “massive ice jam” in Kent is continuing to cause problems for drivers on Sunday.

On Saturday, Route 7 was closed in both directions due to the Housatonic River overflowing. The road was closed approximately a half-mile south of the center of Kent, between Route 341 and Bulls Bridge Road.

The road remains closed on Sunday as the ice jam continues to force the water to divert from its original course.

Related Content: “Massive ice jam” causes flooding, evacuations in Kent

State Representative Brian Ohler released a statement on the ice jam, which read, in part:

…You should anticipate that Route 7 will be closed from some time. Once flood waters do fully recede, CT DOT officials must then inspect the entire roadway to better determine its strength and integrity.

If you need to travel south of Kent you will be directed to South Kent Road, to Bulls Bridge, and then take a left back onto Route 7.
If there is critical information to be put out, Kent officials will be utilizing the reverse 911 system, as well as social media.

While this phenomenon is quite a sight to see, please do not attempt to get close to the ice jam.”

Officials say there’s flooding at the Kent School and in the town’s hockey rink.

There has been no word on when the route is expected to reopen.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s