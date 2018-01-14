Route 7 in Kent remains closed following “massive ice jam”

KENT, Conn. (WTNH) — A “massive ice jam” in Kent is continuing to cause problems for drivers on Sunday.

On Saturday, Route 7 was closed in both directions due to the Housatonic River overflowing. The road was closed approximately a half-mile south of the center of Kent, between Route 341 and Bulls Bridge Road.

The road remains closed on Sunday as the ice jam continues to force the water to divert from its original course.

State Representative Brian Ohler released a statement on the ice jam, which read, in part:

…You should anticipate that Route 7 will be closed from some time. Once flood waters do fully recede, CT DOT officials must then inspect the entire roadway to better determine its strength and integrity. If you need to travel south of Kent you will be directed to South Kent Road, to Bulls Bridge, and then take a left back onto Route 7.

If there is critical information to be put out, Kent officials will be utilizing the reverse 911 system, as well as social media. While this phenomenon is quite a sight to see, please do not attempt to get close to the ice jam.”

Officials say there’s flooding at the Kent School and in the town’s hockey rink.

There has been no word on when the route is expected to reopen.