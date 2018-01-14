Runners and familiar faces endure cold for Save the Parade 5K

By Published: Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The frigid temps on Sunday morning didn’t stop runners from coming out in Hamden.

Kicking off the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock Series was the Save the Parade 5K. It was the first of three road races being held throughout the year to raise money for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in March.

News 8 is proud to sponsor it all.

Related Content: Save the Parade 5K road race held Sunday

fullsizerender1 Runners and familiar faces endure cold for Save the Parade 5K
Storm Team 8 Senior Meteorologist Fred Campagna runs in the Save the Parade 5K. (Photo Courtesy: George Waldron/Report-It)

Sunday’s 5K was held along the Farmington Canal Trail.

“The hardest part of the race absolutely was putting the number on,” explained 2018 Parade Chairman Courtney Connors. “Fingers don’t work in this weather but once you got running it was fine.”

Among the runners on Sunday was News 8 Anchor Laura Hutchinson and Storm Team 8 Senior Meteorologist Fred Campagna.

One viewer sent in some great shots of them through our Report-It feature.

fullsizerender 12 Runners and familiar faces endure cold for Save the Parade 5K
News 8 Anchor Laura Hutchinson runs in the Save the Parade 5K. (Photo Courtesy: George Waldron/Report-It)

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s