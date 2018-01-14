Runners and familiar faces endure cold for Save the Parade 5K

Related Coverage Save the Parade 5K road race held Sunday

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The frigid temps on Sunday morning didn’t stop runners from coming out in Hamden.

Kicking off the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock Series was the Save the Parade 5K. It was the first of three road races being held throughout the year to raise money for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in March.

Sunday’s 5K was held along the Farmington Canal Trail.

“The hardest part of the race absolutely was putting the number on,” explained 2018 Parade Chairman Courtney Connors. “Fingers don’t work in this weather but once you got running it was fine.”

Among the runners on Sunday was News 8 Anchor Laura Hutchinson and Storm Team 8 Senior Meteorologist Fred Campagna.

One viewer sent in some great shots of them through our Report-It feature.