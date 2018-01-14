3 residents displaced by Stamford fire

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) –Three residents were displaced after a fire broke out in Stamford Sunday night.

Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire at 6:38 p.m. at 136 Woodside Green in Stamford. When units arrived, they say there was heavy smoke on all three floors of the multi-family residence.

Fire officials say a working fire was declared at 6:44 p.m. They say the fire was located in a basement apartment and it was extinguished quickly.

Stamford Police Department closed Summer Street between Bridge and Fifth Streets as crews were battling the fire at the Woodside Green Complex.

Authorities say one building unit suffered severe fire damage and several other units suffered smoke damage. Around 7:19 p.m., they say the fire was under control.

No one was injured, however, three residents were displaced.

The Stamford Fire Department was assisted by Stamford EMS, Stamford Police, and the Red Cross.

The cause of this fire is currently under investigation by the city’s Fire Marshal’s Office.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.