Two alarm fire in New Haven spreads to 3 buildings and displaces 20

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A fire in New Haven is under investigation by officials.

Sunday morning at around 1:30 a.m., a two alarm fire broke out at 157 West Street and spread to 159 and 163 West Street. Officials say a total of 20 people were displaced and eight of them were children.

The American Red Cross responded and provided shelter to the victims. A CT Transit bus was also brought to the scene to act as a warm holding area.

Two residents at 157 West Street were transported to a hospital due to smoke inhalation. No firefighters were reported injured.

Officials say a candle started the blaze.